Meryl chills out on the sofa with a feline buddy in the background. | SACHIKO YASUI

Meryl is a true beauty. An affectionate, gem of a dog whose gentle nature gives no hint of her rather gruesome past. Eight years old, Meryl spent all but the past eight months of her life confined to the basement of a veterinarian’s office, where she was used for blood transfusions that are needed for operations.

Thanks to the actions of American Kerry Anne O’Connor, however, Meryl found her freedom. O’Connor, a longtime resident of Japan, works with vets and dog owners to provide a more compassionate alternative to the sadly common practice of “transfusion animals.”

An incredibly sweet dog, Meryl is rather shy and not used to other dogs or children, but she will warm quickly to people who are gentle with her. Weighing just over 20 kilograms, she is more than ready and willing to discover the world with a family of her own.

If you are interested in adopting Meryl, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

