Valiant the dog knows a few tricks and loves getting brushed. | KANA MATSUTANI

Six-year-old Valiant was rescued as a puppy from the wilds of Gifu Prefecture. Wild in that he came from a place where the dogs pretty much had to fend for themselves. His senile owner had little idea of how many animals were roaming around his property, and even less about any of the dogs in particular.

With danger and uncertainty all about, Valiant was a very fearful puppy. In the years since, however, he has learned that it is possible to have trust in people and in his surroundings. Valiant is now more confident and his sweet nature has blossomed because of it.

A strong dog, he loves walks and dog runs, but is still wary around crowds of people or cars. He knows the instructions “sit,” “down” and “high five,” but his favorite is “give me a kiss.” It’ll melt your heart. Brushing will melt his.

Valiant has learned to trust, and now we’re hoping he can finally have the love and attention only a proper home can provide.

If you are interested in adopting Valiant, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)