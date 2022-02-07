Nao is happy being close to people and makes for great company. | YUKARI YAMAGUCHI

Nao is a sweet little lady in Tokyo who, at the age of 14, is hoping to get a chance at more of a life than she has had.

For many years, Nao lived with an elderly woman whose caring was limited to giving the dog food. She didn’t take her on walks, she never saw to her medical care, and Nao was given no affection. When her situation came to the attention of a kindly British woman and then to the staff at ARK, her owner was happy to give the dog up.

Nao was in very bad shape at the time — horribly infested and her fur falling out in handfuls. She had almost “no visible musculature,” but that has is all changing. Now with a coat that has been shaved and is growing in nicely, she is gaining weight (up to 16 kilograms when last checked) and getting out into the fresh air for walks under open skies.

This change shows a lot of bravery and progress on her behalf. She is still a little bit nervous when touched, but she loves being near people and loves to eat. She is a gentle and healthy, fine with cats and other dogs, and she’s hoping for a home … a real home.

If you are interested in adopting Nao, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)