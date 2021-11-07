Hama is a beautiful young ginger that hails from Gunma Prefecture. He comes from a hoarding situation, one of three cats that arrived at ARK in September through a local group that rescued the trio from horrid conditions.

Starved for stimuli and attention, Hama is still a bit shy around new people, but he’s learning fast and the affectionate nature that is often seen in red cats really comes busting through in Hama.

This is a cat that doesn’t do things by halves, he’s an all-out kind of guy. He plays, purrs and asks for affection with such gusto it’ll have you laughing and feeling energized yourself. How can you not feel a tingle of joy as you see how excited Hama gets when you tickle him under the chin? When you scratch him anywhere on his face, he’ll rev up his purr until he sounds like a powerful Harley idling smooth and low.

Hama’s toys are the main subject of his adoration, but so strong is his love for play, he can go through them pretty fast. This cutie is a catch. Scoop him up while you can!

If you are interested in adopting Hama, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)