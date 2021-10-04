Phaedra is an adorably fluffy dog who was one of 34 rescued from the woods of Hyogo Prefecture before the pound got to them. However, she is still one of five who are stuck at ARK.

Beautiful Phaedra is the quirkiest of the bunch. She is quite shy around new faces, but once she gets to know you she throws all caution and care to the wind and “turns into a goofball.” She’ll rub against you and wag her tail so hard you’ll think it will drop off. And, because she’s so flexible, her antics make her look as if she’s made of rubber.

Phaedra adores being stroked and brushed and is always asking for belly rubs. She’s also friendly with other dogs her size. Phaedra’s name means “bright” and she has a bit of a mystical aura about her. She is named after the princess of Greek mythology whose story was rather tragic. We, however, are hoping that the future of this Phaedra will be bright and that her story won’t be similar to the tale from Greek mythology but rather a fairy tale — one in which everyone lives happily ever after.

If you are interested in adopting Phaedra, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)