Kotaro, a handsome mix of a dog, has spent many long years at ARK. Initially wary of people, these years of consistent contact with staff have mellowed him considerably.If there’s ever a dog who deserves a home of his own — one that he would most surely enhance — it’s Kotaro.

He’s 13 years old and weighs about 16 kilograms. The loves of his life are (in order): food, walks and toys. Food is so important to Kotaro that he will guard his bowl as if it were a pot of gold. The shelter staff began giving him treats so they could take his bowl away, and now that Kotaro as been trained to know that yummies are forthcoming, he agrees to let the prized bowl leave his sight between meals. (We’re not quite sure who’s doing the training here.)

Happy on his walks and elated to have attention when he’s on them, this fun-loving fellow will also invite people to play. But, beware! Kotaro takes his games very seriously and tends to look somewhat deranged when he’s racing after his toys!

If you are interested in adopting Kotaro, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

