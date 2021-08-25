Pon has been described by people as “captivating.” Perhaps it’s because her eyes reveal a lot — she has seen so much yet so little.

This cat, with slightly weakened kidneys, is 11 years old and one of the hopefuls that comes into ARK requiring a bit more attention than most cats in their prime. We all have our fingers crossed, however, that there’s a kind soul out there for her.

Pon came from a hoarder situation and she was one of only two cats rescued, the other was in dire need of medical attention. She was kept in a room that was admittedly in far better shape than what can be found in many hoarder homes, but she still lacked stimuli. The long days spent waiting for something to happen surely must have been lonely.

It may be for that reason that Pon is so quiet, and where she gets her captivating reputation. The kind of cat that “casts a spell on you.” Now that she is in new surroundings, she tries to get closer to people but does it in the only way she knows — by waiting and watching. Pon will watch your every move, and you’ll find yourself staring right back at her.

Pon’s been waiting a very long time for someone to watch her, talk to her, hold her and love her. We’re hoping it’s you.

If you are interested in adopting Pon, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

