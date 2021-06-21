A match made in heaven: Emily Ashby found a real friend in Nezuko the calico, who also loves the camera. | COURTESY OF EMILY ASHBY

Rescued from the dire conditions of a hoarder, Nezuko was featured in this column in January. A long-haired calico, Nezuko is quite the looker and what they say about birds of a feather obviously holds true, as Nezuko has found a home with Emily Ashby from the United States.

“I moved to Japan right before the Christmas holidays and couldn’t help thinking that if I was lonely, there must be some kitties feeling the same way,” she says.

Ashby put in an application to foster and Nezuko was her first charge. She says from the moment she stepped out of the rescue carrier, “Nezuko has been the same confident princess. She must have been born that way.”

Princess Nezuko has now taken “total control of the apartment, exploring every nook and cranny, and consistently making appearances in my work video conferences,” Ashby says. “She also loves to people-watch from the balcony” and “has started taking naps in my backpacks and shopping bags.”

This was obviously a match made in heaven, foster parent to forever parent. This month Ashby and Nezuko are flying to America. It’s an international success story, absolutely, royally splendid.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)