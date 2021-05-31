Jump is a 3-year-old ball of energy that, if you were around in the early 1980s, may well remind you of the rock classic by Van Halen. That song could be this Jump’s anthem: “I get up and nothin’ gets me down.”

After losing his home early this year, Jump has bounded back with the best and can say, “You got to roll with the punches and get to what’s real.”

What’s more, Jump “ain’t the worst that you’ve seen.” He’s handsome, about 25 kilograms, and measures at around mid-thigh on a person of somewhat small stature. Jump loves and lives for exercise and play, and he needs a person who feels the same or at least someone who’s looking for encouragement to help get to that point. Jump will bound around, run up to you, run into you and, though he can be a bit timid, he’ll smooch with you pretty quickly too, especially if you love water games as much as he does.

He’s a friendly, lovable mutt that needs a home. So, put that song on, turn it up full blast. Then, please, “Go ahead and jump!”

If you are interested in Jump, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)