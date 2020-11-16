There’s a very sweet Japanese dessert called yōkan that’s delicious, but can take some getting used to. Our Yokan, however, may just be the sweetest cat you’ve ever met and he is irresistible from the get-go.

Yokan was born in 2012, and though he was rescued several years ago, he only arrived at ARK this past June. His owner was forced to give him up as she had to be repeatedly hospitalized.

Yokan’s loving personality is a testimony to how much he was cherished. ARK staff think this fellow may actually be found in the dictionary under the word “friendly.” Either that or “dog,” because Yokan will lick you to pieces just like a pooch when he’s happy to see you. He’ll even lick your face and that really tickles!

This cat is also quite a congenial gentleman and, though there are a few cads (and cats) he doesn’t warm to, he’s happy enough to share his pad with a roommate.

Yokan suffered a very bad cold before he was rescued, the kind that kills kitten waifs all the time. He pulled through but lost the sight in his left eye. Nonetheless, he doesn’t seem at all challenged by it. He is healthy, uncannily intelligent and able to open doors with ease. All this sweetie needs is a warm home — with luck, in time for Christmas.

If you are interested in adopting Yokan, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web:

www.arkbark.net.

