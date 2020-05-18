A shy cat who's worth getting to know

Ten-year-old Namuru came to ARK many years ago as one of six cats taken in when their owner became ill. Namuru is much like the shy girl at a school dance, a flower, but, yes, standing by the wall.

Even after all these years, or more likely, because of them, Namuru, though affectionate, remains shy at heart. With little chance to learn to trust someone in the cold, impersonal world of the shelter, she is missing out on the best years of her life.

This cat loves food, though. It is safe to say that eating is her passion and truly the quickest way to her heart. She is also lovely with other cats but is currently all alone in her cage.

“If you spend time with her, she definitely notices you and starts to trust you,” says one staff member who knows Namuru well. “When she does trust you, it feels like an enormous compliment.”

We’d like to return the favor for this sweet, gentle girl and find her a loving home. She is definitely “a little lady worth getting to know.”

If you are interested in adopting Namuru, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.