Box of tricks

Mom #1: Did your son build this castle (of cardboard boxes) himself? It’s quite impressive!
Mom #2: Yes, he had a lot of free time over Golden Week.
Mom #1: Where did he get all these boxes from?
Mom #2: Well, we’ve been ordering a lot of food online recently. But… you’re right, there are a lot of boxes here. His father must have helped him.
Mom #1: Maybe his father ordered some things online as well?
[Both women start examining the boxes more closely…]
— Midorigaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday
Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary
.
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today to the premier source of news about Japan.