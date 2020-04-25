Extreme #stayhome measures

A father prepares to give his 7-year-old son a much-needed haircut.

Son: If it turns out bad, I’m not gonna go outside. Ever.

Father: OK, that’s fine.

Thirty minutes later after the son has examined his new haircut in the mirror.

Son: I’m not going outside.

— Aoba-ku, Yokohama. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader

