Man without a mask

Male office worker: Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe’s masks better arrive soon. We’ll all have caught the coronavirus if they take much longer to get here.

— Yokohama Station, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

