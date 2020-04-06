You can always give an old dog new digs

Pickles, who had been featured in Adopt Me! twice before — most recently two years ago — has at long last found a home.

She was adopted by Yukio Matano and his wife, Ikuko. The Matanos, who lost their previous dog three years ago, were volunteering at ARK when, according to Ikuko, “We fell in love with Pickles.” The dog, however, was already 11 years old at the time and it was suspected she was developing a tumor.

“We were aware her health might be failing and that her time with us might not be long,” Ikuko adds. Nonetheless, the couple, based in Kyoto, decided to adopt. Pickles, who had been “quite rambunctious” at the shelter, soon settled into her new home environment, which also includes two cats.

“She is much calmer and acts more mature now,” says Ikuko. “She’s doing very well, both as a new resident and as a new member of our family. We now plan our lives around her, like when to be there for her walks and when to spend time with her.”

Tumor or not, the Matanos are optimistic about their future with Pickles. “We are looking forward to spending a long time together,” Ikuko says.

