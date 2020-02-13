Only you can light up Beacon the dog's life

Beacon came to ARK in March 2017 after losing his home and owner to a deadly fire. It surely had to have been a traumatic experience for the dog, as he trembled constantly during his early days at the shelter.

Slowly, however, Beacon has been able to regain some of his natural cheer. The somewhat worried expression he tends to convey with his face is due more to the smudged markings under his eyes, and are not at all indicative of a nervous personality.

Believed to be around 10 years old, Beacon, who is just over 13 kilograms, does take some time to warm to people, but he’s “a very friendly boy” once he does. He’s gentle, never pushy and never aggressive. He’s fluffy, calm and sweet and he needs a new home. Please help.

If you are interested in adopting Beacon, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net