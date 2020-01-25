All things French

French national #1: The only things we French can make are wine, cheese and love.

Foreign national #2: Those are the only important things.

Foreign national #3: What about bread?

— Near Hanzomon Station, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader

