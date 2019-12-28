Voices | OVERHEARD

'Christmas sale'

Middle-aged man: Selling minced meat at its standard weekly sales price is not really a “Christmas sale.”

— Tokyu Supermarket, Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST VOICES STORIES

"It's full of stars," Franz's parents marveled at the festive display in Nikotama.
Christmas on Happy Road: The Passion of the Franz
Chapter 4 Hina had made her husband, Franz, agree with her that his parents, who were visiting from Germany, might expect more from their first trip to Japan than hanging around...
Spray paint is the secret to making your tree nice and green, according to O.G.
Christmas on Happy Road: Green inferno
Chapter 3 "What is that?!" Franz's father, Armin, gasped when his son's friend O.G. erected the blindingly shiny and colorful construction he had bought for their living room. ...
Image Not Available
The curse of the end-of-year party
Husband: I'm so tired. Wife: You went to too many end-of-year parties this week. Do you need to go to every party you're invited to? Husband: I guess you're right. I could have s...