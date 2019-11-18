Toying around: Voom is a handsome dog who loves his toys. Now all he needs is a person to pall around with. | SEITARO MATSUO

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Voom is looking for room to grow ... and play

Voom is a handsome young dog who came to ARK as a young puppy nearly four years ago. Though it happens far too often, for such a good-looking and gentle-mannered dog, for years is a long time to sit in a shelter. But, Voom was born wild, truly feral, and his instincts were honed from birth for survival.

It’s the wary who survive, and wariness takes intelligence. Though it hurts their chances of finding homes because they don’t come out wagging their tails and begging to be gushed over, some of the best animals needing homes are those that don’t hand over their hearts on demand.

Voom will hide when a stranger is near and only go on walks once he knows you. The shelter staff worried that he would never find a home, but his incredible sweetness and love of toys have not gone unnoticed, and there is hope he’ll find someone who understands him.

A good-size dog at 18 kilograms, Voom just needs a bit longer than a fly-by at the shelter to get to know you. Take him home. Give him all the time he needs and double that amount of love. He’ll love you to the moon and back. Good things come to those who wait.

If you are interested in adopting Voom, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

A living language: Amy Chavez has found that Japanese living in the countryside are less likely to try to speak to her in English, which has helped her learn how to discuss topics like the squandering of government subsidies.
Are Japanese classes in the countryside cram school worth moving out of the city?
I was recently asked if it is better to move to the countryside in order to learn real Japanese. My answer was, "Wakaran!" ("I don't know!") I moved to a small island in the Seto Inlan...
Going viral: A video of an altercation at a Starbucks spread across Twitter last month, but its ramifications may continue to linger into the future.
Despite what you see online, strive to be 'anti-yappari'
There was an incident at a Starbucks last week in which a black man was filmed being irate with a member of staff after apparently being told that the music he was playing was disturbing other c...
Gimme Shelter: Chiikun loves to hide in cardboard boxes and is looking for a home to call his own.
Gimme shelter
Chiikun is an 8-year-old, green-eyed, brown tabby that has been at ARK for far too long — eight years as a matter of fact. ARK is nice but it's NO place to call home. Chii...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toying around: Voom is a handsome dog who loves his toys. Now all he needs is a person to pall around with. | SEITARO MATSUO