Animated chap: Totoro the dog is fun and friendly. | SEITARO MATSUO

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Cuddle up with a Totoro of your own

This beautiful Japanese spitz is as charming and adorable as he looks. As if that weren’t enough, his name is Totoro, after the famous anime character, the friendly spirit of the forest.

This Totoro came to ARK last December when his elderly owner could no longer care for him. Though he came with one of his pups, only the pup was adopted. The sad truth behind Totoro’s being left behind is that people are turned off by his age. They hear he’s 10 years old and they run off. It’s tragic, because Totoro is a sweetheart and surely has many years to go.

He is affectionate, energetic, full of fun and loves to be picked up. He really is a treasure, a lovely dog that would make a wonderful companion. Please give him a chance. As the “Totoro” theme song urges, “Don’t be afraid!”

If you are interested in adopting Totoro, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

