Commuting crush

Foreign woman: It’s not usually this crowded when I catch the train later in the morning.
Foreign man: To be honest, anything would be less busy than this.
— Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday
