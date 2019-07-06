Voices | OVERHEARD

Commuting crush

Foreign woman: It’s not usually this crowded when I catch the train later in the morning.

Foreign man: To be honest, anything would be less busy than this.

— Tokyo Metro Hanzomon Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

