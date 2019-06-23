Here's to the tabby cat that brightened up one family's home

The gorgeous tabby cat Tournesol was first featured here in June 2015. We are happy to report that he was adopted and has been living in Hyogo Prefecture with the Matsumoto family.

Tournesol — or “Tour,” as he’s usually called — “fit in straight away,” according to Mayumi. “He found a comfy spot and just chilled.”

When Mayumi comes home, “Tour gives me a huge welcoming meow. When I open the door he’s always right there and it really cheers me up to know he’s there for me. I now can’t stop loving him to bits!”

Tournesol likes to drag things around the house such as rugs, pillows and toys. “He plays with his toys with great gusto and they end up quite the worse for wear,” Mayumi says.

Tour also acts as a “guard cat” and will attempt to scare off any neighborhood felines that get too close to the house.

“Tour fluffs himself up and runs up or down the stairs making a lot of noise.” Nevertheless, as “bold and macho” as he may be trying to be, there are things that scare Tournesol, whose name means “sunflower” in French. The scary things are namely big vegetables, “like cabbage!”

Mayumi’s daughters also love being around Tournesol, and the feeling is mutual.

“He’s always there to greet them,” and since everyone likes being around Tournesol, “we’re all together more often.”

If you are interested in adopting an animal, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net