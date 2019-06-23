Sunny days: The Matsumoto family poses with their cat, Tournesol. Mayumi Matsumoto (center) says the cat they adopted from ARK has become fast friends with Mayumi's mother, Fumiko (left), and daughter Saki (right). | KUMIKO MIYATAKE

Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Here's to the tabby cat that brightened up one family's home

The gorgeous tabby cat Tournesol was first featured here in June 2015. We are happy to report that he was adopted and has been living in Hyogo Prefecture with the Matsumoto family.

Tournesol — or “Tour,” as he’s usually called — “fit in straight away,” according to Mayumi. “He found a comfy spot and just chilled.”

When Mayumi comes home, “Tour gives me a huge welcoming meow. When I open the door he’s always right there and it really cheers me up to know he’s there for me. I now can’t stop loving him to bits!”

Tournesol likes to drag things around the house such as rugs, pillows and toys. “He plays with his toys with great gusto and they end up quite the worse for wear,” Mayumi says.

Tour also acts as a “guard cat” and will attempt to scare off any neighborhood felines that get too close to the house.

“Tour fluffs himself up and runs up or down the stairs making a lot of noise.” Nevertheless, as “bold and macho” as he may be trying to be, there are things that scare Tournesol, whose name means “sunflower” in French. The scary things are namely big vegetables, “like cabbage!”

Mayumi’s daughters also love being around Tournesol, and the feeling is mutual.

“He’s always there to greet them,” and since everyone likes being around Tournesol, “we’re all together more often.”

If you are interested in adopting an animal, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

In living memory: A monument is marked with a Japanese term that praises the loyalty of those who died in battle. These types of markers were largely banned after World War II, but the people of Shiraishi Island successfully fought to keep theirs.
A Buddhist priest reflects on growing up on Shiraishi Island during a time of war
'I was born in Showa 8 (1933), the same year as Emperor Akihito," the head priest of Kairyuji temple tells me. "I have two mothers. My birth mother died when I was 6 years old. My father, a Bud...
Departures: Felix Steinkemper works at an undertakers in Fushimi, a city south of Kyoto. It's definitely rare to see a non-Japanese undertaker, but the 30-year-old German says the staff at Nojiri Hall has helped him a lot.
'You're empathetic, but there's that distance': A German undertaker in Japan
As Japanese mourners file into the funeral parlor, shrouded in silence and laden with flowers, Felix Steinkemper, dressed in a dark suit, stands ready to assist. It's a scene the 30-year...
Always a holiday: Want to have Christmas all year long? Well then check out this dog, whose name is Christmas, and think about bringing him into your home.
This canine Christmas is joyful in any season
It's nearly summer and though June's not the usual time for thinking of Christmas, we have some for you. It comes in the shape of a golden retriever mix who's friendly, gentle, healthy and a per...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sunny days: The Matsumoto family poses with their cat, Tournesol. Mayumi Matsumoto (center) says the cat they adopted from ARK has become fast friends with Mayumi's mother, Fumiko (left), and daughter Saki (right). | KUMIKO MIYATAKE