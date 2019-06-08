Come rain, come shine

Foreign man: I never know what to make of rainy season. On one hand, the lack of sunshine is super depressing and the extra humidity makes it hard to sleep at night. And yet anything’s better than the searing heat that’s coming up.

— Shibuya Niku Yokocho, Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

