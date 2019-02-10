In search of her star: If you give her the comforts of a familiar home, Patra will give you her love. | SEITARO MATSUO

ADOPT ME!

Patra's mysterious past has led her to you

The beautiful green-eyed Patra came to ARK after her owner was hospitalized last year and she lost her home. As to what happened before all that, her story remains a mystery.

Being an older cat, Patra had a very difficult time at the shelter in the beginning. Losing all that was familiar and being ripped from the comforts of her home was traumatic, and she was often frantic and always nervous. Only now has she started to recover and, with reservation, show her sweet, loving side again. Patra needs that feeling of security and the familiar comforts of her own home to truly shine again. Her clipped left ear suggests she came in from the cold and into her own home once before.

We’re hoping Patra will once again find that lucky star and prove she is indeed earmarked for better things.

If you are interested in adopting Patra, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

