This Vindaloo is a real treat for everyone

‘Fiery” and “spicy” are words that may come to mind when you hear the word “vindaloo,” but this 5-year-old handsome fellow with the same name as the South Indian dish is far easier to swallow.

Vindaloo was rescued along with several other dogs from the mountains of Gifu Prefecture and, as is usual in such cases, he was timid and wary of a great deal once he was removed from the surroundings he was familiar with. It has been three years since he came to ARK and thanks to his outgoing kennel mate’s cues, Vindaloo has become much more expressive of his needs.

He’s just over 18 kilograms and about the size of a border collie. He’s affectionate, loyal and endearing, such as when he puts his big front paw on you in a gentle appeal for attention.

Vindaloo loves food (a big plus in training) and has incredible potential. He would make a terrific companion for someone who appreciates a quieter, more reflective canine, known for warming hearts as no fire can.

If you are interested in adopting Vindaloo, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net