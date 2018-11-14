Views from Tokyo: How long is your commute? What do you do during that time?

Wei Zu Ming, 24

Student (Chinese)

I travel for around 30 minutes or so every day. If the train is crowded, I will stand doing nothing. But, if I can get a seat I will usually do something on my smartphone or sleep. Those kinds of things.

Vance Null, 30

Studying Japanese on an extended holiday (American)

I study at a language school in Shin-Okubo and it’s only 30 minutes from where I live. I love trains, personally. When I’m on the train, I’m on my phone like everyone else.

Miho Hashimoto, 24

Freelancer (Japanese)

I use the trains and my commute is around one hour. During that time, I’ll usually listen to music or play around on my smartphone.

Frank Anan, 47

Management consulting (Israeli-American)

I don’t use the trains during normal commuting hours just to make my life easier. On the train I catch up on my reading on my phone for the most part, but I also try to just observe what people are doing and what the ads say.

Koshiba Ranko, 22

Student (Japanese)

My commuting time is around 30 minutes. During that time, I’m basically just looking at Twitter.

Yumiko Tamura, 57

Secretary (Japanese)

I commute for about two hours every day by train. During that time I’ll look at my smartphone or I’ll read a book.

