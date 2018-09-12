Forever sunshine: A golden retriever named Summer

Summer is a 7-year-old golden retriever weighing in at just under 26 kg. She is new to ARK after having been given up along with another dog due to her owner’s illness

True to her name, this girl glows with warmth. In addition to being gorgeous, she’s brimming with affection and loves people. Her next love is balls — playing with them, fetching them, chasing them, it’s all mad fun. Other dogs are not so much to Summer’s liking, except for her best bud, Ophelia, the borzoi who came to ARK with her. Summer also loves the outdoors, so wonderful for swimming and romping.

This girl is looking for her new place in the sun and we’re hoping she’ll find it. ARK staff are already singing her praises, saying she’s going to make someone very, very happy. After all, a day without Summer is like a day without sunshine.

If you are interested in adopting Summer, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net