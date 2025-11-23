Canada officially lost its measles elimination status this month, one that it held for nearly 30 years — a shameful consequence of falling childhood vaccination rates.

In normal times, Canada’s misfortune might serve as yet another wake-up call for public health leaders in the U.S., which is precariously close to losing its own measles-free status.

But these are not normal times. Anti-vaccine and anti-science rhetoric continue to grow more deeply entrenched — within our health agencies, through local and state policies and in the public imagination — making the nation’s elimination status only one of many looming threats to public health.