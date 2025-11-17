One of my favorite London restaurant districts is about to welcome an outpost from a storied ramen chef — news that makes me nostalgic for New York City. That’s because, for weeks, I once lived on the brothless noodles — a style known as mazemen — luxuriating in a thick roasted garlic sauce, sold at the Gotham West Market food court in Manhattan. It was a tumultuous time in my life: I was churning out book chapters on my laptop while dealing with a combative co-author.

The purveyor of the mazemen — and a slew of other ramen delights — was Ivan Orkin, a New Yorker who’d mastered the art and business of ramen operating two popular shops in Tokyo for more than eight years. The Slurp Shop at Gotham West was his first U.S. operation and it provided me with the nourishment — and perhaps enough garlicky distance — to punch through the manuscript without coming to blows with my collaborator.

This month, Ivan Ramen — a name shared with the Lower East Side restaurant Orkin established in 2014, and a year after Slurp Shop — will open on Farringdon Road, just up the block from Quality Wines, one of my London foodie hangouts. It’ll be a culinary mashup of my two beloved cities.