After another banner year in which he hit 55 home runs, stole 20 bases and his pitching arm helped the Dodgers win back-to-back World Series, superman Shohei Ohtani has cemented his reputation as baseball’s greatest all-around player.

But as a lifelong cricket fan — some would say fanatic — I can’t help asking: Who is cricket’s Shohei Ohtani? In other words, who is the greatest all-rounder in cricket’s 400-year history?

Also called “the gentleman’s game,” cricket is, of course, baseball’s stately older cousin. Indeed, those of us who were raised on the game might even call it more civilized, if not sedate, with players taking a break for tea and individual matches regularly lasting up to five days without a result.