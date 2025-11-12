A stunning new study offers early evidence that COVID-19 vaccines might have a secret superpower: a precisely timed mRNA shot could help many cancer patients live longer.

The work still requires validation, but the strength of the signal in the study — which analyzed differences in outcomes between cancer patients who did and did not receive mRNA vaccinations during the pandemic — should be sufficient motivation to direct resources toward quickly obtaining a definitive answer.

COVID-19 vaccines are inexpensive, widely distributed and easily accessible at most local pharmacies, such as CVS. If the findings hold true, they could offer a simple and cost-effective way to improve patients’ lives.