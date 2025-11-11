If growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific weren’t alarming enough, a recent round of nuclear provocations has only salted the wound.
On Oct. 29, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to resume nuclear-weapons testing, taking leaders in the region by surprise.
Then, on Nov. 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will follow Trump’s lead and immediately resume nuclear-weapons testing. This was particularly alarming given Putin’s plans to withdraw from the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, which prohibits tests involving nuclear explosions.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.