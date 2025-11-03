In the 18th century, Russian Emperor Peter the Great regularly had his detractors tortured, exiled to Siberia and executed, sometimes for as little as directing “unseemly speech” at the sovereign.

In the mid-1930s, Josef Stalin used fabricated charges of treason and coerced confessions to purge potential rivals, including many prominent Old Bolsheviks who were subjected to public show trials. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s current fight against his perceived enemies — both inside and outside Russia — carries disturbing echoes of these bleak episodes.

Consider Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin’s October 2022 indictment — and 8.5-year prison sentence — for disseminating “fake” information about the Russian military. The charges against Yashin were accompanied by the accusation that he had “a dislike for the (Russian) political system.” At the time, the Stalinesque overtones were shocking. Three years later, they are par for the course.