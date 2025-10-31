While the domestic political situation and Donald Trump’s visit captured all the media attention in October, Japan’s Ministry of Defense delivered a quiet announcement earlier in the month that represents a significant milestone in the country’s security practice.

On Oct. 10, the ministry revealed additional support that Japan will provide to Ukraine, including the Ground Self-Defense Force’s deployment of two officers to conduct demining training for Ukrainian armed forces. This deployment is set to take place from Nov. 3 to Dec. 5, with the personnel traveling to Lithuania as part of a coalition alongside members from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Although the size and duration of the deployment — two people for one month — seems insignificant, it represents an important fait accompli in the employment of the Self-Defense Force. Not only does it demonstrate Japan’s enduring commitment to Ukraine, but it is a first-of-its-kind deployment that opens up a menu of options for SDF support missions going forward.