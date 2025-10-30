Despite skepticism from political commentators, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi performed admirably, doing a splendid job of hosting U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

Considering the meeting came just a week into Takaichi’s term, this was no small feat. In particular, the new prime minister’s ease and eloquence aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier stood out as refreshingly different from what we typically see in Japanese leaders, offering a glimpse of what could be the dawn of a new era.

Japanese media outlets have been overflowing with “praise for the new prime minister,” eagerly reporting details such as “Trump and the prime minister calling each other by their first names” and “the establishment of a relationship of trust” between the two leaders.