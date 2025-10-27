Could the U.S. imposition of sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies, backed by similar measures from Europe, mark the moment when the transatlantic alliance finally does what it takes to pressure the Kremin into ending its invasion of Ukraine? It should — but believe it when you see it.

If this was easy, it would have happened long ago. But it’s difficult because Vladimir Putin remains uninterested in any peace that fails to deliver the victory he sought the day he invaded. It’s hard, too, because Ukraine’s reserves are depleted, the U.S. administration has been willing to get involved only to the extent it can monetize the war and Europe lacks the military depth or unity of purpose to fill the void.

In other words, a lack of resolve and realism in the West has encouraged Putin to believe he need only wait until Ukraine’s backers fail it and he’ll be able to achieve his maximalist goals. Unfortunately, the latest U.S. moves on sanctions and Tomahawk missiles look more likely to fit that pattern than break it.