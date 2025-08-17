You wouldn’t have exactly called the late Steve Jobs a "man of letters,” but he certainly loved a searing email. One of Apple's co-founder’s most famous writings is this 2005 memo to Bruce Chizen, Adobe’s chief executive officer at the time.
Bruce:
Adobe is recruiting from Apple. They have hired one person already and are calling lots more. I have a standing policy with our recruiters that we don’t recruit from Adobe. It seems you have a different policy. One of us must change our policy. Please let me know who. Steve
