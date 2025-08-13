In America in 2025 it’s tough to know which we will see first, the Epstein files or a nuclear power plant on the moon.

The Trump administration certainly seems more committed to the latter. Transportation Secretary and acting head of NASA Sean Duffy wants a lunar-ready reactor by 2030.

This is certainly one way of pushing more federal funding toward advanced reactor research. It also magnifies, through a fantastical lens, the broader hype around new nuclear power — and the daunting challenge of getting it deployed to meet our more immediate needs for carbon-free power back here at home.