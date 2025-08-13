Of all the historical issues surrounding Japan and the war period, Yasukuni Shrine is the one that continues to generate the most controversy.

For decades, the shrine has been a lightning rod — especially as it has been used by some of Japan's neighbors as a convenient means to shift attention away from their domestic issues. Beijing and Seoul have falsely spun visits by Japanese leaders to the shrine — particularly around Aug. 15 — as an attempt to glorify Japan’s wartime deeds, citing the fact that 14 individuals convicted as Class-A war criminals are enshrined there among the millions of Japanese and non-Japanese who fought for the country.

Many in the Western media have resorted to simplistically describing it as a “war shrine,” as if to fit the false narrative that the place is a symbol of Japan’s past militarism. Some others criticize the presence of the Yushukan Museum on the premises, which detractors argue is further proof of ulterior motives.