Japan’s scientific and technological future is at a crossroads.

After decades of economic stagnation, a record low birth rate of 1.15 children per woman in 2024 and the fastest-aging society globally — projected to shrink under 100 million within 20 to 30 years — the nation no longer has the number of homegrown researchers needed to compete on the world stage.

The good news is the Japanese government has responded with a bold effort to rebuild the nation’s scientific and technological competitiveness by recruiting world-class scientists, particularly from the United States. In June, the Cabinet Office launched J-RISE (Japan Research & Innovation for Scientific Excellence), a ¥100 billion ($677 million) package to attract global research talent.