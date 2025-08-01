Technology is the key to the confrontation between the United States and China, and the ability to innovate lies at the heart of this competition — especially in the ever-expanding and crucial field of artificial intelligence.

However, an increasing emphasis on AI development at the expense of regulation raises concerns, given that rules were being strengthened to mitigate national security, human-rights and safety risks.

A rollback that overlooks these issues could have consequences for the U.S. and the world. It may also put America at odds with Europe, which has prioritized regulation, thereby disrupting international cooperation on AI governance.