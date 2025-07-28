For the first time since 1955, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party has lost control over both houses of parliament, known as the National Diet. In the July 20 election for the House of Councilors, the Upper House, the LDP and its coalition partner won just 47 seats, three short of the number needed to maintain a majority. This followed a defeat in the Lower House, the House of Representatives, in October 2024, where the LDP also lost its majority.

Most notably, in the July Upper House election, the far-right, anti-immigrant Sanseito won 14 seats, increasing its total seats from one to 15. The centrist Democratic Party for the People also dramatically expanded its presence; the party now holds 22 seats in the House of Councilors, more than double its previous tally. Both are populist parties that successfully capitalized on domestic dissatisfaction with the cost of living.

Despite the major loss for his party, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed to stay in his position — at least for the time being. But regardless of his own political fortunes, Japan’s immediate neighbors largely expect Tokyo’s foreign policy to stay the course in the short term.