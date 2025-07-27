The global push for climate action is becoming increasingly fragmented. While some countries move forward, others are falling behind — widening a gap that could undermine our collective ability to confront the climate crisis.

Under the Trump administration, the United States has seen a clear rollback of climate policy, with many disclosure and regulatory measures reversed or abandoned. The European Union, while sticking to its climate goals, has taken steps to ease compliance burdens for smaller businesses by effectively exempting them.

Despite these shifts, global momentum for standardized climate-related disclosure remains strong, reflecting a desire to balance regulatory ambition with economic competitiveness, rather than an abandonment of progress on climate.