The Upper House election was a disaster for the Liberal Democratic Party.

For the first time since its founding in 1955, the party must run a government with minority control of both houses of parliament, suffering back-to-back electoral defeats. The party is fragmented, its base is cracking and the old mechanisms used for staying in power are insufficient in the modern era. There is no denying that the LDP’s ship is sinking and the crew needs saving.

The party is now faced with two fundamental questions: what tasks must it accomplish to restore its political dominance and who is actually capable of accomplishing them?