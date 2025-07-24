If only Switzerland would open itself up to U.S. chocolate exports. Oh right, it did. Even so, I’m guessing the master chocolatiers are safe in their Alpine redoubt from an American influx.

On a similar note, U.S. President Donald Trump’s touted victory in getting Japan to open up to U.S. auto exports as part of Tuesday’s trade deal amounts to very little of substance. It may yet carry a silver lining of sorts for Detroit.

Japan hasn’t levied tariffs on foreign autos for nigh on half a century. There are some formal barriers including specific standards and certification requirements. But the reason Japan doesn’t buy many vehicles from the U.S. is that it mostly doesn’t want the kind of vehicles the U.S. produces.