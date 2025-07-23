Three months after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose sweeping new tariffs on most countries, the U.S. economy appears surprisingly resilient.

The stock market has rebounded from its initial slump, inflation remains under control and fears of a recession have receded — or at least they had before Trump announced a new 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union, two of America’s biggest trading partners.

In the months since Trump’s initial announcement, several countries have entered negotiations with the United States, offering concessions they had long resisted. Many observers view this as evidence that Trump’s aggressive trade tactics are working and that economists may have overestimated the potential costs.