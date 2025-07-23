In the lead-up to Sunday’s Upper House election, Japan's openness to the growing influx of foreign nationals garnered considerable media attention and spooked even some long-term foreign residents.

All the political parties found it necessary to offer policies, but the media focused largely on the new conservative party, Sanseito, which won 14 seats in Sunday’s election, with some calling its campaign slogan “Japanese first” xenephobic.

Hype and emotions are always higher in an election cycle, so post-election is a good time to examine the issue dissipationally and in depth.