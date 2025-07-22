Shigeru Ishiba was long considered an outside prospect to become Japan’s leader — so much so that he once said it would take the involvement of the gods themselves.

"If I were ever to become prime minister, it would probably be when the Liberal Democratic Party or Japan was in serious deadlock,” he wrote in his book published last year. "Unless I receive a mandate from heaven, it’s unlikely to happen.”

After Sunday’s humiliation at the polls, whatever mandate from heaven he once commanded is lost.