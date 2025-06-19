On June 8, the Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with the Xinhua News Agency and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, published a 23-page report that was nothing more than a rehash of the old, tried-and-failed Chinese formula for managing disputes in the South China Sea.

Titled “Making the South China Sea a Sea of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation: China’s Actions,” the report was subsequently endorsed by the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China and shared by state-run media outlets, including Xinhua and China Daily.

It was replete with blatant misrepresentation of the arduous process of negotiating a substantial Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (CoC) and the effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) that China itself is actively preventing.