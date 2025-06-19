The foreign policy of U.S. President Donald Trump, as captured in the simplistic slogan "peace through strength,” has always been fraught with contradictions.

So it was only a matter of time before those would explode, detonating his MAGA base and leaving it and distant parts of the world in ashes. Five months into the Trump’s second term, that moment may have arrived.

Speculation has been swirling: Would he join Israel in striking Iran, perhaps with bunker-busting bombs aimed at a mountain concealing parts of its nuclear program? Would he go further, aligning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an effort to topple the regime?